Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Wakslak works at
Locations
Valley Rhythm Medical Practice16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 668-3383Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
West Hills Office23101 Sherman Pl Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 702-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a cardiac/catheter ablation with Dr. Wakslak and the entire process and procedure was amazing and so seamless. I truly feel so lucky that he was my doctor. His assistant, Jenny, was available via text at all times in case I had any questions or concerns prior to the procedure, and she was always super helpful. Dr. Wakslak explained the procedure to me in detail, and made me feel safe and secure, since I was anxious about it. He really put my mind at ease, and I felt confident in him, which is so important to me, especially when it comes to a procedure on your heart!! The procedure itself was quick (about an hour and fifteen minutes), and it went perfectly (thank God)! He’s just an amazing doctor who takes the TIME with you to put your mind at ease. He’s gifted and great!! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902095854
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakslak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakslak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakslak has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakslak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakslak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakslak.
