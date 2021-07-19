See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Wakslak works at The Heart Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Rhythm Medical Practice
    16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 668-3383
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    West Hills Office
    23101 Sherman Pl Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 702-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Third Degree Heart Block
Prinzmetal Angina
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Third Degree Heart Block
Prinzmetal Angina
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wakslak?

    Jul 19, 2021
    I recently had a cardiac/catheter ablation with Dr. Wakslak and the entire process and procedure was amazing and so seamless. I truly feel so lucky that he was my doctor. His assistant, Jenny, was available via text at all times in case I had any questions or concerns prior to the procedure, and she was always super helpful. Dr. Wakslak explained the procedure to me in detail, and made me feel safe and secure, since I was anxious about it. He really put my mind at ease, and I felt confident in him, which is so important to me, especially when it comes to a procedure on your heart!! The procedure itself was quick (about an hour and fifteen minutes), and it went perfectly (thank God)! He’s just an amazing doctor who takes the TIME with you to put your mind at ease. He’s gifted and great!! Highly recommend!!
    Sahar Khadivian — Jul 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wakslak to family and friends

    Dr. Wakslak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wakslak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD.

    About Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902095854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakslak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakslak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakslak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakslak has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakslak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakslak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakslak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakslak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakslak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.