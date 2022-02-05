Overview

Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Mesiha works at Prima CARE, PC in Fall River, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.