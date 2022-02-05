Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesiha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Mesiha works at
Locations
-
1
Prima CARE, PC277 Pleasant St Ste 101, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 617-9740
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Prima CARE, P.C.289 Pleasant St # 202, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 646-7645
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mesiha is a caring, compassionate, knowledgeable physician. I met him via Telehealth two years ago. A MRI indicated that I had a torn right rotator cuff. During our telehealth visit, Dr. Mesiha was surprised that I was not in the pain that I previously had experienced, and that I could move with minimal challenges. He told me, “I do not operate on MRIs but people who are in pain.” I was so relieved as I was not looking forward to surgery! Dr Mesiha sent me to PT, and I am as good as I can be! He is my hero, and I would highly recommend Dr. Mesiha!!
About Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Shoulder Fellowship - Boston Shoulder Institute
- Cleveland Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
