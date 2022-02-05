See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fall River, MA
Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Mesiha works at Prima CARE, PC in Fall River, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prima CARE, PC
    277 Pleasant St Ste 101, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 617-9740
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2914
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Prima CARE, P.C.
    289 Pleasant St # 202, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 646-7645

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396928669
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Shoulder Fellowship - Boston Shoulder Institute
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mena Mesiha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesiha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesiha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesiha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesiha has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesiha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesiha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesiha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesiha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesiha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

