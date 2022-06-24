Overview

Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Abrahim works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

