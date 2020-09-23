Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvyn Lurie, MD
Dr. Melvyn Lurie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lurie works at
Melvin Lurie MD240 Bear Hill Rd Ste 103, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 510-8474
Lemuel Shattuck Hospital170 Morton St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 510-8474
I have had a very good relationship with Dr. Lurie as my psychiatrist. He has been wonderful to me over the past year 1/2 as I went through a very difficult time, with many family issues negatively affecting my emotional status. He has always there for me when needed, and he has responded every time I ask him a question inside and outside the bounds of the appt. time ( As he is available 24/7 by text. He has been a lifesaver. Not quite sure what these other people are looking for??? Can only suspect some ppl upset he does not accept insurance and then do not get the answer/med they want?? That is not what u get psychiatric care for. it’s about the Dr. making decision about what is needed to try and/or discard for treatment options. He has opened my eyes to my years-long issues with/slip into alcoholism, which runs in my family. If he had not confronted me & made it a priority for me to see that I’m not sure that I ever would recognized it myself. He saved my life.
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
