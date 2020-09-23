See All Psychiatrists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Melvyn Lurie, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melvyn Lurie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lurie works at Melvin Lurie MD in Waltham, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin Lurie MD
    240 Bear Hill Rd Ste 103, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 510-8474
  2. 2
    Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
    170 Morton St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 510-8474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 23, 2020
I have had a very good relationship with Dr. Lurie as my psychiatrist. He has been wonderful to me over the past year 1/2 as I went through a very difficult time, with many family issues negatively affecting my emotional status. He has always there for me when needed, and he has responded every time I ask him a question inside and outside the bounds of the appt. time ( As he is available 24/7 by text. He has been a lifesaver. Not quite sure what these other people are looking for??? Can only suspect some ppl upset he does not accept insurance and then do not get the answer/med they want?? That is not what u get psychiatric care for. it’s about the Dr. making decision about what is needed to try and/or discard for treatment options. He has opened my eyes to my years-long issues with/slip into alcoholism, which runs in my family. If he had not confronted me & made it a priority for me to see that I’m not sure that I ever would recognized it myself. He saved my life.
A.M. — Sep 23, 2020
About Dr. Melvyn Lurie, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 55 years of experience
  • English
  • 1932265865
Education & Certifications

  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

