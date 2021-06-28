Overview

Dr. Melvyn Lobo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Lobo works at Indian River Health Services Inc -ITMC Physician Network Family Practice in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.