Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Perkins Ortho Trauma - McNair7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 986-6016
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Best orthopedic surgeon of my 61 years as an ortho patient. I've had 8 hip surgeries including three replacements. The only surgery without problems was the hip replacement Dr Harrington did.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1851365258
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard University
- University Calif Davis Mc
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
