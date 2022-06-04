Overview

Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Perkins Ortho Trauma in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.