Overview

Dr. Melvyn Haas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.