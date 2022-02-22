Dr. Melvyn Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvyn Haas, MD
Dr. Melvyn Haas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Used him many years ago so did my Mother. Only left because I was using a pain management physician & they both offered me the same service at that time. I may need to see him again if he accepts my type of Humana Medicare Insurance
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School|National Institute Health and Human Dev|National Institute Health and Human Dev|National Institute Health and Human Dev
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C, Internal Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
