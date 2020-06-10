Overview

Dr. Melvyn Anhalt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Anhalt works at Pain And Health Management Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.