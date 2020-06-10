Dr. Melvyn Anhalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anhalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvyn Anhalt, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvyn Anhalt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Anhalt works at
Locations
Melvyn A. Anhalt, MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 970, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 661-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience- He takes time to fully explain problems and options for treatment. Have great confidence in him.
About Dr. Melvyn Anhalt, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1467449116
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anhalt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anhalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anhalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anhalt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anhalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anhalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anhalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anhalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anhalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.