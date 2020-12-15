Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yudis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Locations
Hypertension Nephrology Associates7198 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions
Hypertension and Nephrology Associates735 Fitzwatertown Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was first diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease in 2005. Until I moved away in 2013, and through my kidney transplant in 2010, Dr. Yudis provided amazing care for me as I declined toward transplant. He was able to stave off total kidney failure for five years, when other doctors told me I would need a transplant in the first year. Dr. Yudis doesn't say much during an appointment, but when I asked around the kidney disease and transplant community, I was told he is one of the best. Thank you, Dr. Yudis!
About Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD
- Nephrology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
