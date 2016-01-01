See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Wiederkehr works at MELVIN WIEDERKEHR, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Melvin Wiederkehr, MD
    198 Foster Ave Apt 1L, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 435-7676
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Pharyngitis
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicare

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Yiddish
    • 1285647206
    • Cincinnati Med Ctr
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
