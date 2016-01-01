Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiederkehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Melvin Wiederkehr, MD198 Foster Ave Apt 1L, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 435-7676Monday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday9:30am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
About Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
