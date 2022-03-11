Dr. Melvin Trotter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Trotter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Trotter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ville Platte, LA. They graduated from NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Trotter works at
Locations
-
1
Evangeline Family Medicine Center505 E Lincoln Rd, Ville Platte, LA 70586 Directions (337) 363-0604
-
2
Swla Center for Health Services Pharmacy-lafayette500 Patterson St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 769-9451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trotter?
Dr trotter is so gentle and he's so well mannered and he speaks to you clearly and explains all what he's about to do to you and he's very very sweet
About Dr. Melvin Trotter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1568565679
Education & Certifications
- NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trotter works at
Dr. Trotter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.