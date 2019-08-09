Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Dr. Thornton II works at
Locations
-
1
Sher Fertility Solutions425 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 792-7476
-
2
Fertiity Center of Connecticut240 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 246-3474
-
3
Sher Institute of Reproductive Medicine3020 Westchester Ave Ste 304, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 696-7476
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melvin is a great doctor. Thanks to him we have a beautiful and healthy baby. His treatments are very accurate and they absolutely work, i would definitely recommend Dr. Melvin to anyone. His appointments are very convenient too.
About Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720149784
Education & Certifications
- LAC & USC Womens & Chldns Hosp
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
