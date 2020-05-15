See All General Surgeons in Canton, OH
Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO

General Surgery
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Stjernholm works at Surgical Associates Of Canton in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Aultman Medical Group
    Aultman Medical Group
2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708
(330) 455-8000

  Aultman Hospital

Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    AultCare Insurance Company
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    HealthSmart
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Ohio Health Choice
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    SummaCare
    The Health Plan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    May 15, 2020
    Dr. Stjernholm is to surgery what Michael Jordan is to basketball. Not only is he a great surgeon and explains everything well with exceptional bedside manner, he is also a wonderful human being. They don't make them like him anymore. I would highly recommend him for any service that he provides.
    Wonderful Experience — May 15, 2020
    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1881802650
    Affinity Medical Center
    LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Stjernholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stjernholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Stjernholm works at Surgical Associates Of Canton in Canton, OH.

    Dr. Stjernholm has seen patients for Gallstones and Lipomas, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stjernholm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stjernholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stjernholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

