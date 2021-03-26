Dr. Melvin Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-0965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1360 W 6th St # 160W, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 548-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Snyder I probably would not be walking right now. I had a bad sledding accident many years ago. I had crushed vertebrae in my lower back, trapping my sciatic nerve. I had so much pain with every step that I was crying all day...every day. There were no back specialists in my insurance plan, so I was sent to Dr. Snyder. He performed surgery, and I came out of it able to walk and have a somewhat normal life again. Recovery was very painful, and it took almost a year, but all of it was worth it. Over 10 years later I am still walking without pain. My scar is just a little tiny line. You can barely see it. I do require a mobility scooter for long distances, but I'm able to take my autistic adult son to Disneyland and other outdoor activities. I'm able to do everything I did before my accident. I am so grateful to Dr. Snyder for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Melvin Snyder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1942388962
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
