Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Silverstein works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-8281
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr. Silverstein was a shining light in a difficult time in my life, having been diagnosed with breast cancer. I did copious research before consulting with surgeons at UCLA, Cedars, and then Dr. Silverstein at Hoag. I know I saw the most amazing surgeons at each of these great facilities, but when I met with Dr. Silverstein, I just knew I needed to be his patient. He helped me in so many ways, from assembling a team consisting of himself as my oncological breast surgeon, my oncoplastic surgeon, Dr. Savalia, my radiation oncologist, my medical oncologist, and my nurse navigator. I had intra-operative radiation with immediate oncoplastic reconstruction, and am so happy with everyone on my team. His staff is fabulous too. Dr. Silverstein is a hero in my life, and I shall never forget the exemplary care, both physically and emotionally, that he gave me.
    Laura Mitts — Apr 19, 2022
    About Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699707372
    Education & Certifications

    • Surgical Oncology UCLA
    • Albany Med Coll
    • John's Hopkins U
    • General Surgery
