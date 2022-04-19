Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melvin Silverstein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-8281Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr. Silverstein was a shining light in a difficult time in my life, having been diagnosed with breast cancer. I did copious research before consulting with surgeons at UCLA, Cedars, and then Dr. Silverstein at Hoag. I know I saw the most amazing surgeons at each of these great facilities, but when I met with Dr. Silverstein, I just knew I needed to be his patient. He helped me in so many ways, from assembling a team consisting of himself as my oncological breast surgeon, my oncoplastic surgeon, Dr. Savalia, my radiation oncologist, my medical oncologist, and my nurse navigator. I had intra-operative radiation with immediate oncoplastic reconstruction, and am so happy with everyone on my team. His staff is fabulous too. Dr. Silverstein is a hero in my life, and I shall never forget the exemplary care, both physically and emotionally, that he gave me.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1699707372
- Surgical Oncology UCLA
- Albany Med Coll
- John's Hopkins U
- General Surgery
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.