Dr. Melvin Saltzman, DO
Dr. Melvin Saltzman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and Touchette Regional Hospital.
Locations
Multi-care Medical PC12277 De Paul Dr Ste 404, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-1000
Digestive Disease Specialists100 Village Square Shop Ctr, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 355-4010
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 770-1000
Touchette Regional Hospital5900 Bond Ave, Centreville, IL 62207 Directions (618) 332-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Touchette Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124025416
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saltzman speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.