Dr. Melvin Rosenwasser, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 305-4565
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Rossenwasser was amazing and kind. I was literally begging others Dr to help BUT. Dr Rossenwasser understood my situation and treated me with respect and urgency.. I was booked for the next avail surgical spot and have total comfort and faith in my care. HSS was sending me for test after test and stated that I should delay the surgery that would make me whole. Dr Rossenwasser understood the urgency. Thank you to Him and his staff
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962434720
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
