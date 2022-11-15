Overview

Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Parnell works at Crescent City Orthopedics in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.