Dr. Monsher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Monsher, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Monsher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Monsher works at
Locations
Mel T Monsher MD16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-3370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I can state with one-hundred percent confidence and certainty that anyone needing to find real expertise and true care from their doctor will be hard-pressed to find a better doctor than Dr. Mel T. Monsher.
About Dr. Melvin Monsher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306860416
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monsher works at
Dr. Monsher speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsher.
