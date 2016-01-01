Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
George M. Varkarakis MD PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 902, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7636
Charles I. Glaser MD PA7495 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 306-9037
Miami Beach Medical Group9611 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 534-0076
Advanced Cardiology Concepts4980 W 10th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 556-0866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Melvin Martinez, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396768552
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
