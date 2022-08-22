Overview

Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Makhni works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.