Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Makhni works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Comprehensive Spine Center
    1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr. Makhni is a gifted spine surgeon, with a superior intellect. He operates out of the Brigham using an advanced computer-guided system surrounded by a superb team of professionals. He corrected a 12mm spondylolisthesis at L4-L5 for me with a laminectomy and instrumented fusion in March, 2022. The surgery was a complete success - I was up and walking around my hospital floor the evening after my operation, having only incision pain. Now, almost five months post-surgery, I continue to do extremely well and am grateful to be relieved of the leg pain and limp I once thought permanent. I was able to consult with many of the country's best surgeons at the best hospitals before choosing Dr. Makhni. I know spinal surgery is frightening, I've had fusion twice, and as a decades long back patient I highly recommend Dr. Makhni.
    About Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1477810380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Spine Fellowship, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    Columbia University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    MIT
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
