Dr. Melvin Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Locations
Melvin C. Lu10133 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 600-0738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Lu for 5 + years now. He is a very competent skin doctor who removed 2 basal cell tumors and advised me to go to Shands to remove another. I like that he knew his limitations. His wait time is usually very, very long but with the pandemic, there is very little wait time. His office staff is polite but not overly friendly. I would recommend Dr. Lu.
About Dr. Melvin Lu, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1336287994
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Mc
- Hosp U Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
