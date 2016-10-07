See All Spine Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Melvin Law, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melvin Law, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Law works at Melvin D Law Jr in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin D Law Jr
    1718 Charlotte Ave # A, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Adult Scoliosis Correction Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Revision Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melvin Law, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Fellowship, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Law has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

