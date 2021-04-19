Overview

Dr. Melvin Khaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Khaw works at Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Encino, CA, in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.