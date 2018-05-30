See All Ophthalmologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Melvin Haller, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melvin Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.

Dr. Haller works at OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    www.hallereyecenter.com
    3074 36TH ST, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 728-0224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Corneal Diseases
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Corneal Diseases
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 30, 2018
    I love the Haller Doctors. They detected retinal holes and made sure it was treated immediately. I had no symptoms at all. They were thorough and complete and explained things very well. The retina doctor said they totally saved my vision. Thank god for such a complete exam! I fully trust them with my kids and elderly parents too. Staff is amazing!
    Anjali — May 30, 2018
    About Dr. Melvin Haller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, German, Greek, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
    • 1124015946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Hosp-Einstein
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haller works at OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Haller’s profile.

    Dr. Haller has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Haller speaks German, Greek, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

