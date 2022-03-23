Overview

Dr. Melvin Fussell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Fussell works at Urological Health Center in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.