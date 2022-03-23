Dr. Melvin Fussell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fussell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Fussell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Fussell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Locations
Urological Health Center PC1770 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 333-6961
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have enjoyed going to see Dr. Fussell and Lisa. They have always treated me with respect. Lisa takes more time talking to you but together they make a great team. They took great care care of my mom and so far they have taken good care of me.
About Dr. Melvin Fussell, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fussell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fussell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fussell has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fussell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fussell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fussell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fussell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fussell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.