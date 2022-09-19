Overview

Dr. Melvin Field, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Field works at Orlando Neurosurgery in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.