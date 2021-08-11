Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Donaldson, MD
Dr. Melvin Donaldson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 75 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Donaldson was my doctor for almost 40 years. He is very professional and I wish he was still my doctor. but, I am so happy he's taken care of veterans.
- Family Medicine
- 75 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417917733
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
