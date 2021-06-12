Overview

Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dixon works at Melvin Dixon DDS in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.