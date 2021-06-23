Overview

Dr. Melvin Churchill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Faith Regional Health Services and Kearney Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Churchill works at Arthritis Center of Nebraska in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.