Dr. Melvin Churchill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Churchill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Faith Regional Health Services and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Churchill works at
Locations
Arthritis Center of Nebraska3901 Pine Lake Rd Ste 120, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 420-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My interview with Dr. Melvin Churchhill was absolutely wonderful!!! He is Very “AWESOME” and took a long time working with me, where I did not feel rushed at all as you do with so many doctors where they’ll see you for 15 minutes. Highly recommend recommend Dr. Churchhill, you will not regret it! He’s working to get my rheumatoid arthritis in remission with the best care! I am so blessed to have him for my are a doctor!! Thank you so much!!! Sharlene Harrison ??
About Dr. Melvin Churchill, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- U Nebr Affil Hosps
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Churchill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Churchill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Churchill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Churchill has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Churchill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Churchill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churchill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Churchill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Churchill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.