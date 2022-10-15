Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
Keck Medicine of Usc Multispecialty Arcadia125 W Huntington Dr Ste A200, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (323) 442-6200
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 442-6200
Keck Medicine Of USC Dermatology1450 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chiu was very professional, took the time to explain findings, was very kind and nice. He found a couple of skin cancers missed by another doctor. I am so grateful that I went to him for a second opinion.
About Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1275566788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
