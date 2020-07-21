Overview

Dr. Melvin Butler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Specialists in Internal Medicine PC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.