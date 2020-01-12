Overview

Dr. Melvin Bottner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Bottner works at Comprehensive Integrated Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.