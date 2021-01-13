Dr. Blackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD
Overview
Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Bmg-wolf River Pediatrics6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 757-0229
Memphis Womens Consultants7655 Poplar Ave Ste 130, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 757-0229
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Blackett since I was 16. One thing I do love about him and that he’s all about your health. He’s a blunt doctor and if you’re not use to a straight forward answer about your concern maybe he’s not the doctor for you. I love Dr. Blackett he’s never stirred me wrong in none of my health decisions. I have read comments about him not shaking your hand, everybody don’t like their hands to be touched, so to me that’s just an excuse to put he’s rude. He might have a long wait time but every wait time is because the same way you want the personal attention and for someone to listen to you is the same he has to do with all of his patients. I can truly say I have never waited an hour to see him. The longest I’ve waited was back in 2011 when I was pregnant and he had to run and do an emergency c-sections on one of his patients that was in labor. They asked me did I want to wait or reschedule I chose to wait. That was the longest I’ve ever waited. He’s the best in Memphis!
About Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376623819
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackett works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackett.
