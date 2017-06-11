Overview

Dr. Melody Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at SSM Health Medical Group in Swansea, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.