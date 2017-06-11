Dr. Melody Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melody Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Locations
1
Dr. Melody Santos3 Park Pl, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-9244
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Santos!!! My daughter has been going to her and Dr. Silhavy since she was born. She is now 18 and doesn't want to go to any other doctors! As long as they will see her, I will take her!!
About Dr. Melody Santos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.