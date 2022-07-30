Dr. Melody Knauf Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knauf Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Knauf Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melody Knauf Nelson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
St Patrick Hospital500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 543-7271Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
It was my first appointment with Dr Nelson, and I brought a host of challenges for her. She went above and beyond any other doctor by spending adequate time for our appointment until she fully understood all the problems I was having. She was a very good listener, and she took it upon herself to reach out to my other doctors to seek additional information regarding my conditions. Based on my experience with her she is very competent in her field.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Knauf Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knauf Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knauf Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knauf Nelson has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knauf Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Knauf Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knauf Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knauf Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knauf Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.