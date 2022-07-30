Overview

Dr. Melody Knauf Nelson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Knauf Nelson works at Pathology Consultants Westrn MT in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.