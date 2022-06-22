See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Melody Denson, MD

Urology
4.9 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melody Denson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Denson works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Team - Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4247
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Urology Austin - Round Rock
    15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4270
    Urology Austin - West Lake Hills
    5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 11 Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Neurogenic Bladder
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Stones
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Female Pelvic Disorders
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Incontinence
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic Floor Repair
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery
Pelvic Surgery
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Vaginal Surgery
Vasectomy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Melody Denson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1154394997
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska - College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melody Denson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denson has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Denson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

