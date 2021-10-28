Overview

Dr. Melody Denham, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Denham works at BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.