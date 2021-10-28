Dr. Melody Denham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Denham, MD
Overview
Dr. Melody Denham, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Denham works at
Locations
Boulder Community Health4747 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 415-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Boulder Pain Institute3445 Penrose Pl Ste 140, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 413-0100
Boulder Surgery Center4740 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 938-5470
Boulder Valley Anesthesiology, PLLC4450 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 415-2532Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Foothills Surgery Center4743 Arapahoe Ave Unit 140, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 827-9027
Premier Eye Surgery Center1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 1100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 801-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Denham is a compassionate, caring and knowledgeable doctor that I have been seeing for about 8 years. I am very very happy with the care i have received from Dr Denham.
About Dr. Melody Denham, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154486165
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mn
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Co
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California, Los Angeles, Ca
- Anesthesiology
