Internal Medicine
Dr. Melody Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Chin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Sep 04, 2022
Super thorough doctor, she spent time with me going over everything!
About Dr. Melody Chin, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English, Mandarin
  Female
  1992065981
Education & Certifications

  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melody Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Chin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

