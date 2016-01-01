Overview

Dr. Melody Bronold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Bronold works at Kitsap Childrens Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

