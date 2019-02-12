Dr. Melody Bellinghausen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellinghausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Bellinghausen, DO
Overview
Dr. Melody Bellinghausen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Bellinghausen works at
Locations
Hampton Clinic PA2301 S Hampton Rd Ste 900, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 467-3832
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Bellinghausen since 2011. I love her and her staff. The girls up front are the best. They can usually work you in to see the dr.
About Dr. Melody Bellinghausen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093784035
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Bellinghausen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellinghausen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellinghausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellinghausen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellinghausen.
