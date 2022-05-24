Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winawer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Winawer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winawer?
I have met with Dr. Winawer virtually for about two years. She has been thorough in both reviewing my medical history and with respect to my current medical concerns. The diagnostic tests she ordered were comprehensive and her investigative approach was diligent. She reviewed the results in a timely fashion and made time for any questions I had and addressed any other concerns. During the initial COVID period there were additional stressors that had to be factored in and Dr. Winawer listened with an empathetic ear. She made it a point to reconnect with me every few months until my medical issues were resolved or being addressed effectively. I continue to meet with her bi-annually and get the same attention and level of care as I did the first time we met. I have recommended Dr. Winawer to my friends, family members, and colleagues.
About Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538230222
Education & Certifications
- Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winawer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winawer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winawer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winawer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winawer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winawer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winawer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winawer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.