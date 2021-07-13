Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Icasiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-2126
Patricia H Mcconnell MD11 Industrial Blvd Ste 203, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 648-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I chose MLH when PCOM did not have a Gyn on staff and couldn't address my concerns. I lucked up when choosing Dr. Iacasiano, who is WONDERFUL!!! She listened to my concerns and gave honest responses. The difference between a physician and a good/great physician is when you leave the visit feeling relieved, educated and with alternatives.
About Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp Thomas Jefferson University
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Icasiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Icasiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Icasiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Icasiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Icasiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Icasiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Icasiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.