Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD

Rheumatology
4 (105)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.

Dr. Gutarra works at Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Medical Partners
    1575 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 231-4652
    Providence Medical Partners
    3270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 842-0676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Constipation
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hypertension
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lupus
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Felty's Syndrome
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infusion Therapy
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigger Finger
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 10, 2022
    The doctor and the staff were super friendly and super helpful. I felt right at home. Dr. Gutarra was very engaged and communicative. I ended up being late to my appointment due to having to take an Uber across town. When I was 3 minutes late they called me and told me that I absolutely could be no more than 10 minutes late because the Doctor checks what time patients check in. They brought me straight into the exam room but I ended up having to wait for an additional hour to see the Doctor without any apology or explanation. This is the only reason why I'm not leaving a 5 star rating. The situation made it feel like the Doctor wants you to respect his time without providing you with that same respect. But, as I said in the beginning, he was very communicative and friendly so I'll give it a pas this time.
    About Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316177108
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center/R.E.Thomason General Hospi
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutarra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutarra works at Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gutarra’s profile.

    Dr. Gutarra has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

