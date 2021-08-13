Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacobian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Hacobian works at
Locations
1
University of California - Los Angeles Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1426
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a relatively new patient. During Covid-19, many of my physicians retired. Dr. Hacobian was a recent referral. I'm a computer programmer accustomed to collecting detailed data and analyzing the data by being thorough, accurate and precise. Those are my priorities in a physician, too. Some other preferences are good communication skills, a decent "bedside manner," and mutual respect. Dr. Hacobian put me at ease immediately. He questioned me carefully about my health, suggested several tests, treated me with respect (no sign of arrogance), and, although I assume he is very busy, he wasn't stingy with his time. He was thorough, caring, communicated well, and has a solid plan and logical approach to my healthcare. I respect his abilities and feel confident we can have a good medical "relationship." My experience has been so positive that I am giving him a very high rating.
About Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1174539415
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
