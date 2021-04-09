Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
Locations
Pacific Neuroscience Institute1301 20th St Ste 150, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When people ask me if I have a neurologist, I tell them I do not have a neurologist, because I have THE neurologist. For movement disorders, this is the only neurologist to have in the Los Angeles area. She is wonderful, not just as a doctor, but as a person. She has helped me to have a quality of life that was unimaginable to me before I met her.
About Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD
- Neurology
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1790812162
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Neurology
Dr. Petrossian works at
