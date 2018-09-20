Overview

Dr. Melita Bradley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Bradley works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.