Dr. Melissa Yu, MD

Neurology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 798-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Treatment frequency



Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 08, 2022
    DR YU is the most professional and knowledgeable Dr I have seen so far. I have been suffering a chronic headache who could never treated and every DR told me that this is a chronic migraine, my mom is a DR You Patient because she treated my mom very well and treat her memory. I asked her to gave me appointment and she kindly accepted even with her busy schedule. after two seasons she could reach to conclusion I have been suffering two headaches which no one in medical field could diagnost and I had a misreable life just taking pain killer and never relief from my pain. she almost treated my Migraine , gave medication to help me to improve my memory and working on my other medical issues . she gave me release from one headech and I wish I could find a word to appriciat her professional knowledge and kindness. her nurseMs Lorri is such wonderful person and has a high class of professional work ethic.
    Fati Kh — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Yu, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Yu, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1831196914
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Pathology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

