Dr. Melissa Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A Fl 9, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
DR YU is the most professional and knowledgeable Dr I have seen so far. I have been suffering a chronic headache who could never treated and every DR told me that this is a chronic migraine, my mom is a DR You Patient because she treated my mom very well and treat her memory. I asked her to gave me appointment and she kindly accepted even with her busy schedule. after two seasons she could reach to conclusion I have been suffering two headaches which no one in medical field could diagnost and I had a misreable life just taking pain killer and never relief from my pain. she almost treated my Migraine , gave medication to help me to improve my memory and working on my other medical issues . she gave me release from one headech and I wish I could find a word to appriciat her professional knowledge and kindness. her nurseMs Lorri is such wonderful person and has a high class of professional work ethic.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831196914
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Pathology
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
