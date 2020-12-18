See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Melissa Young, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Young works at Mid Atlantic Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates, Freehold, NJ in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates
    555 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 18, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 409-6233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Insufficiency
Bone Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Disease
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Melissa Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1831174739
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Mid Atlantic Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates, Freehold, NJ in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

