Dr. Melissa Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Mid Atlantic Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates555 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 18, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 409-6233
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Young for over 7 years now and she has been simply a godsend since the day I met her! I’ve seen previous endos that didn’t even know how to use my Omnipod insulin pump and would make me feel pretty uncomfortable. But Dr. Young is very friendly, informative and efficient, and helps with literally anything you need! She is also very quick to respond via the patient portal if I need help or have a question, and don’t hesitate to call the emergency line if need be after office hours. Staff is also super friendly, and quick to get things taken care of for you. I usually dread going to any doctor visit but for her visits I’m happy to attend!! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Melissa Young, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1831174739
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- University Of The Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City
