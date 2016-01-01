Dr. Yih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Yih, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Yih, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Yih works at
Locations
RMA New Jersey - Basking Ridge140 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 604-7800
- 2 3379 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 105, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 799-5666
Ivf Nj Fertility & Gyn.81 Veronica Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 220-9060
RMA New Jersey - Princeton731 Alexander Rd Ste 203, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 799-5666Monday6:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:00am - 4:30pmThursday6:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Yih, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992973036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dr. Yih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.